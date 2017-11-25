Jeep's made-in-India SUV, the Compass, had a spectacular start in the country in July. Priced at Rs 14.95 lakh (now Rs 15.16 lakh), the Compass generated a lot of interest among the SUV lovers. However, one missing variant in Compass' line-up during the launch was the diesel automatic.

Soon after the launch of Compass, there were reports that Jeep is working on diesel automatic version. The launch of the new variant has been rumoured in early 2018. Now a camouflaged test mule of Jeep Compass has been spotted near Pune where the plant is located. ThrustZone reports that the variant on the test is Compass diesel automatic.

The website also claims automatic transmission in question will be a nine-speed unit. It will be coupled to the same 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel engine that develops 170hp and 350Nm of torque. The mill is currently offered only with a six-speed manual transmission.

It is not clear that the Compass diesel automatic will be offered in both 4×2 and 4×4 variants. Jeep is expected to offer Compass diesel automatic in Longitude and Limited variants (middle and top variant). Expect to price going up by around Rs 1.0 lakh over the manual variant and Rs 2.0 lakh when equipped with a 4×4.

The petrol mill powering the Compass is a 1.4-litre MultiAir turbo unit. The mill develops 160 hp and offered with the choice of six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Jeep is also believed to be making yet another affordable SUV for the Indian market. The Renegade, which is expected to be priced even lower than the new Compass will take on the mass-market models like Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport and Tata Nexon. More details on upcoming Jeep SUVs will unfold at the Auto Expo 2018 in February.