Heavy rains have submerged the streets, roads and many underpasses in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah city, but the disaster has not affected the spirit of citizens of the kingdom. A video has surfaced online that shows a woman in a niqab making the best out of the situation.

The video, which was shared on Twitter by The National reporter Joyce Karam, shows the woman surfing in the floodwater. While one end of the rope is tied to the surfer's ankle, the other end is attached to the tail-gate mounted spare wheel of a car. The woman is seen surfing like an expert in the floodwaters, with rock music playing in the background.

The journalist tweeted the video with a caption, "This woman making the best out of today's floods in Jeddah." In her second tweet, she said, "p.s. Better if watched with speakers on."

This woman making the best out of today's floods in Jeddah ?‍♀️, #Saudi pic.twitter.com/9KsnblKfXe — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) November 21, 2017

She shared the video on November 21 and within 24 hours, it went viral with more than 3,900 retweets and 5,800 likes. The video also received more than 150 comments, with social media users praising the woman.

"Not allowed to drive (yet!) but can water ski!"

"Proof being badass has no borders."

"There's hope for Saudi Arabia. Good job!!"

"Well, she did a good job despite her clothes ;)"

However, several even argued on Twitter that the woman in niqab is actually a man.

"Thats no woman alright. Its a male."

"Yes. Taller than the average height for a woman"

"I think there's a man inside this scene really I think."

?♂️ competition is on pic.twitter.com/HPty9ZaK18 — Anees Abdullah (@Anees_Mansour) November 21, 2017

Meanwhile, heavy rains continue to disrupt life in Jeddah. Schools and colleges are closed in Jeddah and Makkah. According to reports, four people have died in flash floods. Saudi General Authority of Meteorology and Environmental Protection has warned of heavy rainfall in the areas.

"Rain will continue in Jeddah while heavy rain is expected in Makkah and Taif," the General Authority of Meteorology and Environmental Protection announced on Twitter.