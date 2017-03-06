The Tamil Nadu government on Monday put all medical records of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in the public domain thereby putting a rest to all kinds of speculation around her treatment and death that have been doing the rounds since 'Amma' passed away.

"Jayalalithaa responded well to multi-disciplinary care in the critical care unit of the Apollo Hospital. While at Apollo, Jayalaltihaa interacted with family and government officials on some important issues, including Cauvery row," the state government said in a press release.

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Y Radha Krishnan told reporters that the medical report was "self-explanatory" and that no information has been "held back" by the state government. He added that there was "no basis to hearsay speculations."

Press Release on the medical report of Amma . pic.twitter.com/MovFbiWC1o — AIADMK (@AIADMKOfficial) March 6, 2017

Press release on the medical report of Amma pic.twitter.com/ZkMtB5LaFA — AIADMK (@AIADMKOfficial) March 6, 2017

Earlier on Monday, AIIMS handed over Jayalalithaa's medical report prepared by its doctors to the Tamil Nadu government after the latter sought the visit notes of the delegation for its official records. The medical report consists of an analysis of Jayalalithaa's health condition during the five visits that the doctors of AIIMS made to Chennai's Apollo Hospital where the late CM was admitted.

Jayalalithaa died of a massive cardiac arrest on December 4, 2016, after having been admitted in Apollo Hospitals in Chennai for almost three months.