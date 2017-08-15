Boyapatti Srinu's Jaya Janaki Nayaka (JJN) has made good collection at the worldwide box office in the first weekend and beaten the records of Bellamkonda Sreenivas' previous releases Alludu Seenu and Speedunnodu.

Bellamkonda Sreenivas, who is the son of producer Bellamkonda Suresh, joined hands with director VV Vinayak for his debut Alludu Seenu, which bombed at the box office. Though his father invested huge amount of money on it, the film failed to give a big break for the actor. His next film Speedunnodu was also a dud at the box offfice. He is now back with his third outing Jaya Janaki Nayaka, which hit the screens on August 11.

Bellamkonda Sreenivas has undergone physical transformation for which he did a lot of hard work. He left no stone unturned to make Jaya Janaki Nayaka a big success at the box office. Its makers also But since it clashed with Nene Raju Nene Mantri and LIE, trade analysts kept their fingers crossed over its collection at the ticket counters.

To everyone's surprise, the Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Rakul Preet Singh starrer opened to good response at the ticket counters on Friday. In fact, it fared better than Nithiin's LIE. Jaya Janaki Nayaka collected Rs 6.40 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. The film became the biggest opening for Sreenivas, beating the records of Alludu Seenu and Speedunnodu.

The Boyapatti Srinu-directed action thriller was successful in striking the chord with the audience and the word of mouth helped it do good business on Saturday and Sunday. Jaya Janaki Nayaka collected Rs 15.10 crore at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. It has shattered the records of Alludu Seenu and Speedunnodu, which minted Rs 8.80 crore gross and Rs 14.5 crore gross, respectively in three days.

However, trade analysts call its collection ordinary considering its production cost. Jaya Janaki Nayaka has been made with a whopping budget of Rs 42 crore and its theatrical rights were sold for Rs 34 crore. The movie has fetched Rs 9.07 crore for its distributors in the first weekend and recovered just 26.68 percent of their investments. As per the present trends, the film is heading to become another disaster for Sreenivas.

Here are the details of the price of the distribution rights and the three-day collection of Jaya Janaki Nayaka in various areas. These are estimated numbers and they may vary from the figures released by the makers/distributors. All the figures are in crore rupees.