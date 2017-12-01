Director BVS Ravi's Telugu movie Jawaan (also known as Jawan: Intikokkadu) starring Sai Dharam Tej, Mehreen Pirzada and Prasanna, has received a good response from viewers.

Jawaan is an action thriller film produced by Krishna under the banner Arunachal Creations. BVS Ravi has written the script for the film in collaboration with Kalyan Varma Dandu, Sai Krishna and Vamsi Balapanuri. The movie has beengiven U/A certification with a runtime is 2.14 hours.

Jawaan movie story: Jai is an ordinary middle-class guy caught up between protecting his family and the nation.

The movie is all about how he reacts when he faces a challenging situation like this.

Analysis: BVS Ravi has chosen an interesting story, which has been explored a couple of times. He has made it entertaining and engaging with action, romance, family sentiments, heavy-duty dialogues and patriotic elements, say moviegoers.

Performances: Sai Dharam Tej has delivered an electifying performance, along with some amazing action and dialogue-delivery. Mehreen Pirzada has done her best, and her glamour and chemistry are assets of the film. Prasanna, Satyam Rajesh and Kota Srinivasa Rao have also done justice to their roles, say viewers.

Technical: Jawaan has brilliant production values. S Thaman's songs and background score, KV Guhan's cinematography and brilliant choreography action and chase scenes are the attractions on the technical front, say filmgoers.

Jawaan movie review live updates: We bring you some audiences' verdict on the film. Continue to read viewers response.

Watch Jawaan movie theatrical trailer here: