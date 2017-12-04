Sai Dharam Tej's Jawaan has made a decent collection at the worldwide box office in the first weekend and has inched closer to Rs 15 crore gross in the global market in three days.

Sai Dharam Tej is a young hero from the mega family. He has starred in some movies but is yet to get a big break. He has teamed up with director BVS Ravi for Jawaan and their combo had created a lot of hype for the film. The actor has left no stone unturned to make this movie a big hit of his career.

The promos of Jawaan have grabbed many eyeballs and created a lot of expectations from the film. Besides, the makers had made decent promotion for the film. But the movie faced a big threat in the form of Gopichand's Oxyzen and Vijay Anthony's Indrasena, which hit the screens a day before the Sai Dharam Tej-starrer.

Despite clashing with the two new releases, the BVS Ravi-directed action movie opened to decent response in the global market. Jawaan collected Rs 6.10 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. But it could not become the biggest opener for Sai Dharam Tej, as it failed to beat the records of his previous flicks Winner (Rs 9 crore gross) and Supreme (Rs 6.50 crore gross).

Jawaan has received a positive talk from the audiences and critics and the word of mouth helped it remain strong on the following days. But when compared to his previous film, its first-weekend collection is not up to the mark.

As per early estimates, Jawaan has collected approximately Rs 13.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. The movie has failed to beat the records of Sai Dharam Tej's Winner (Rs 16.30 crore gross) and Supreme (Rs 15.30 crore gross).

Made on a medium budget, Jawaan has already fetched Rs 18 crore to its producers from the sale of worldwide theatrical rights. The movie has earned approximately Rs 7.50 crore for its distributors in three days and recovered 41.67 percent of their investment. The film will have a tough time in returning the remaining sum.