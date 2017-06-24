Traffic Police of Jaipur came up with a witty idea to promote road safety when they used the image of Jasprit Bumrah's Champions Trophy 2017 final no-ball on a billboard in the capital city of Rajasthan. The quirky initiative seems to have a noble idea behind it as people in the cricket-crazy country are expected to connect to such a warning sign quite well.

However, Bumrah seems to have taken offence at Jaipur Police's initiative as he said he felt let down despite giving his all for the country. Notably, the 23-year-old pacer bowled a no-ball in the third over of 2017 Champions Trophy final that gave Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman a second chance after he had nicked one to the keeper when he was only on three.

A game of millimetres!



Fakhar Zaman gets an early life. Can he and Pakistan make India pay? #PAKvIND #CT17 pic.twitter.com/vcAKwc0ozA — ICC (@ICC) June 18, 2017

Zaman capitalised on Bumrah's error and went on to slam his maiden One Day International century, which helped Pakistan beat arch-rivals India by a mammoth 180-run margin on the day of the big final.

The pacer took to Twitter to express his disappointment with the Traffic Police Jaipur. In a series of tweets, Bumrah said that it was normal to make mistakes. Cricket fans on Twitter also have come to the rescue of the young fast bowler who consistently had problems with overstepping.

@traffic_jpr well done Jaipur traffic police this shows how much respect you get after giving your best for the country. pic.twitter.com/y0PU6v9uEc — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) June 23, 2017 @traffic_jpr But don't worry I won't make fun of the mistakes which you guys make at your work .because I believe humans can make mistakes — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) June 23, 2017

Traffic Police Jaipur were quick to respond to Bumrah's tweets saying they did not intend to hurt the fast bowler's feelings but came up with the billboard only to create more awareness about traffic rules.

Dear @jaspritbumrah93, our intent was not to hurt your sentiments or the sentiments of millions of cricket fans. — Traffic Police JPR (@traffic_jpr) June 23, 2017 .@jaspritbumrah93, we only intended to create more awareness about traffic rules. — Traffic Police JPR (@traffic_jpr) June 23, 2017 .@jaspritbumrah93, you are a youth icon & an inspiration for all of us. — Traffic Police JPR (@traffic_jpr) June 23, 2017

Jaipur police have now reportedly decided to take down the hoarding. Also, Additional deputy commissioner of police Gurusharan Rav has told the Hindustan Times that they never wanted to take a dig at Bumrah, but only convey the crucial road safety message.

"We wanted to convey this message that how crucial it is that one doesn't get past zebra crossing during red lights. In the case of a no ball, all you lose is a match but here your life is at risk. We never wanted to take a dig on Bumrah and have already apologised on Twitter," Rav said.