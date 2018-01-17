Lungi Ngidi remained the most-talked about cricketer on social media, especially in India, thanks to his special first name. As South Africa thrashed India to win the 2nd Test by 135 runs on Wednesday January 17, the 21-year-old first bowler laughed the last laugh.

Making his Test cricket debut, Lungi took six wickets in the second innings to demolish the away side at Centurion. Needless to say, lungi dance is the order of the day back in South Africa and also on Twitter!

"It was a special performance from him. I am incredibly happy. He has an amazing future ahead of him. More importantly, he is a fantastic human being," said South Africa captain Faf du Plessis in the post-match presentation.

The lungi is a very famous lower body clothing worn especially by men in the southern regions of India and the rest of the Asian subcontinent.

He picked up a total of seven wickets in the Test match.

"The moment is yet to sunk in," said Lungi. "I am very happy with the performance. It's been a big turnaround for me...from franchisee cricket to the international stage.

"I try to do my best in what I can do. I was lucky enough it was my home ground. The basics was to keep it simple..and try to keep them [India] quiet."

The list of wickets he took:

1st innings

Parthiv Patel

Bowling figure: 1/51 from 14 overs

2nd innings

KL Rahul

Virat Kohli

Hardik Pandya

R Ashwin

M Shami

Jasprit Bumrah

Bowling figure: 6/39 from 12.2 overs

Twitter talk on Lungi Ngidi:

Congratulations South Africa on another wonderful performance.

Lungi very impressive. Well tried , India. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 17, 2018

What a wonderful and hugely impressive debut for Lungi Ngidi — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 17, 2018

SIX OF THE BEST! Lungi Ngidi take a bow. Legend. Brilliant debut. @OfficialCSA — Robin Adams (@RobinAdamsZA) January 17, 2018

South Africa wins the second Test Match by 135 runs against India. Taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3 match series.



Lungi Ngidi taking 6 wickets on debut!

Rabada takes 3 in the match



Selectors are shaking. #SAvsIND ?????????? pic.twitter.com/uvWxOJ51oQ — Wasanga Mehana (@Wasanga_Mayhem) January 17, 2018

When Lungi Ngidi got that 6th wicket ... shutting Kohli up for good. pic.twitter.com/JqCdWWk4Ga — Pinky's Son (@Sbu_Mjikeliso) January 17, 2018

We did see how Lungi Ngidi made our batsmen do Lungi Dance!! Stellar performance!! #IndiaVsSouthAfrica #cricket pic.twitter.com/xUryr7iz6D — Sid Tripathy (@siddietwitts) January 17, 2018