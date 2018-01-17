Lungi Ngidi remained the most-talked about cricketer on social media, especially in India, thanks to his special first name. As South Africa thrashed India to win the 2nd Test by 135 runs on Wednesday January 17, the 21-year-old first bowler laughed the last laugh.
Making his Test cricket debut, Lungi took six wickets in the second innings to demolish the away side at Centurion. Needless to say, lungi dance is the order of the day back in South Africa and also on Twitter!
"It was a special performance from him. I am incredibly happy. He has an amazing future ahead of him. More importantly, he is a fantastic human being," said South Africa captain Faf du Plessis in the post-match presentation.
The lungi is a very famous lower body clothing worn especially by men in the southern regions of India and the rest of the Asian subcontinent.
He picked up a total of seven wickets in the Test match.
"The moment is yet to sunk in," said Lungi. "I am very happy with the performance. It's been a big turnaround for me...from franchisee cricket to the international stage.
"I try to do my best in what I can do. I was lucky enough it was my home ground. The basics was to keep it simple..and try to keep them [India] quiet."
The list of wickets he took:
1st innings
Parthiv Patel
Bowling figure: 1/51 from 14 overs
2nd innings
KL Rahul
Virat Kohli
Hardik Pandya
R Ashwin
M Shami
Jasprit Bumrah
Bowling figure: 6/39 from 12.2 overs
Twitter talk on Lungi Ngidi:
Congratulations South Africa on another wonderful performance.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 17, 2018
Lungi very impressive. Well tried , India.
What a wonderful and hugely impressive debut for Lungi Ngidi— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 17, 2018
SIX OF THE BEST! Lungi Ngidi take a bow. Legend. Brilliant debut. @OfficialCSA— Robin Adams (@RobinAdamsZA) January 17, 2018
South Africa wins the second Test Match by 135 runs against India. Taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3 match series.— Wasanga Mehana (@Wasanga_Mayhem) January 17, 2018
Lungi Ngidi taking 6 wickets on debut!
Rabada takes 3 in the match
Selectors are shaking. #SAvsIND ?????????? pic.twitter.com/uvWxOJ51oQ
When Lungi Ngidi got that 6th wicket ... shutting Kohli up for good. pic.twitter.com/JqCdWWk4Ga— Pinky's Son (@Sbu_Mjikeliso) January 17, 2018
We did see how Lungi Ngidi made our batsmen do Lungi Dance!! Stellar performance!! #IndiaVsSouthAfrica #cricket pic.twitter.com/xUryr7iz6D— Sid Tripathy (@siddietwitts) January 17, 2018
Indian batsmen were watching #LungiDance of #LungiNgidi https://t.co/RoMMNpmzwP— Jimmy Ray (@jimm_ray) January 17, 2018
Everyone in India should be doing the Lungi dance for the thalaivar...Lungi Ngidi. #SAvIND— Cecil (@CecilPadayachee) January 17, 2018