Kudos to Janhvi Kapoor who is back on sets of Dhadak just two days after her 21st birthday. And these latest pictures of Janhvi from the Shashank Khaitan directed film remind us of Sridevi from English Vinglish.

Don't believe us? Look at the photos:

Janhvi Kapoor resumed shooting for her Bollywood debut, on Thursday morning, with co-star Ishaan Khatter at Bandra's Carter Road.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Dhadak's team was surprised when Janhvi agreed to resume work just after 13 days of her mother Sridevi's demise. The rumor earlier was that she would take a break to cope up with the loss.

A source from the sets told Mumbai Mirror: "Janhvi and Ishaan will be shooting in Bandra for the next couple of days where they will film some romantic scenes. In the coming week, the duo will head to Kolkata to begin work on the story post-interval, when the lovers elope. They have completed the shoot of the first half which kicked off last December and was shot across Rajasthan and on a set in Mumbai where parts of the state were recreated."

"Yes we have resumed the shoot, rumors of the team taking a break are untrue. We have started off in Mumbai and are looking forward to the Kolkata schedule," confirmed Shashank Khaitan.

Janhvi Kapoor was close to her mother Sridevi and the mother-daughter duo set many goals for their fans. Sridevi's untimely death came as a shock to everyone. Janhvi was busy shooting for the film when her mother breathed her last in Dubai on February 24. Janhvi celebrated her 21st birthday on March 6 at an old age home continuing her mother's tradition.

Dhadak is the official Hindi remake of the 2016 Marathi runaway hit, Sairat, that featured Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru as the leads and was directed by Nagraj Manjule. Karan Johar, who is producing the film, is also planning to recreate original movie's popular number Zingat. Farah Khan has reportedly been roped in to choreograph the number. Sairat was one of the biggest Marathi hits of 2016, and the song was well received by the audience.