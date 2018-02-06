Bollywood Star kid Janhvi Kapoor to show off her dance moves in a racy number in her debut movie, Dhadak. The Karan Johar movie also stars Ishaan Khatter and it is a remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat.

The movie will have a dance number solely starring Sridevi's daughter Janhvi and has been shot in Rajasthan. Confirming the news, choreographer Tushar Kalia told Mumbai Mirror: "The song which focuses only on Janhvi does not have a name yet nor has it been recorded."

"We worked with the scratch, the singer will be finalized shortly. Since it's a new addition, I had no reference point from the original. Fortunately, Janhvi's an extremely confident girl and didn't say 'no' to any of the difficult steps."

The original movie, Sairat, didn't have any solo dance performances or any intimate scenes. But the Hindi remake seems to have added all the glamour in it. We wonder what will be the outcome.

According to another report in Mumbai Mirror, the two star kids recently shot for a make-out scene for Dhadak. The scene required them to engage in kissing and a lot of touching, the report said.

Not just that, shooting for the intimate scene went on for two-and-a-half hours inside a buggy. After a break for dinner, the duo resumed shooting for the sequence well after midnight and continued till 5 am, the report stated.

Earlier, according to DNA, Karan Johar is planning to cash in on to the popularity of the original movie's popular number Zingat. The number will be recreated with the lead pair Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.

Farah Khan has been roped in to choreograph the song. "Unlike the original, where the choreography was all about freestyle dance number, Farah will choreograph some signature moves for the Hindi version. Ishaan and Janhvi are terrific dancers so it will be great to see them groove together," a source had told DNA.