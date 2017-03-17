In the last two weeks, a number of updates of Thor's third sequel, Thor: Ragnarok has been making headlines. Entertainment Weekly has released new images of the Thor 3 cast and new spoilers about the plot have been making way to fans.

The last time fans saw Thor was in Avengers: Age of Ultron where he was seen taking the infinity stones after fighting his brother, Loki. Now, after a break of two years (he wasn't a part of Captain America: Civil War), he has returned in a completely different avatar. His long locks cut short, his weapons changed and his relationship with his brother, Loki, is about to change in Thor: Ragnarok.

While every passing day newer details and spoilers are emerging, here's all we know about Thor 3 until now. Have a look:

Plot:

According to a report by Entertainment Weekly, the film will there will be trouble in Asgard as Loki has been impersonating their missing father, Odin.

Loki's rather lax governing leads to the re-emergence of an imprisoned Hela (Cate Blanchett). Thor's initial encounter with Hela gets him blasted to Sakaar, a barbaric planet ruled by the charming, but nefarious Grandmaster. Valkyrie, a tough, hard-drinking warrior hiding out on Sakaar brings the god to the Grandmaster. Thor is then forced into becoming a gladiator, which leads to his haircut and the loss of his trusty hammer.

- Jane and Thor break-up:

Natalie Portman will not appear in Thor 3 because the comic characters have parted ways. "We wanted Thor to encounter somebody that was near his equal and that his relationship with Jane may have evolved in unexpected ways in between The Dark World and Ragnarok and we wanted to pit him against a character who was much more his equal and in many ways his superior," says Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told EW.

"Valkyrie is trying to not embrace any sort of Asgardian heritage that she has. Thor thinks maybe that will create a bond between them and, on the contrary, she wants to forget it all entirely," he added.

- Thor and Loki will join forces to fight Goddess of Death:

In an interview while promoting Kong: Skull Island, Loki actor Tom Hiddleston gave a hint that the brothers will unite to fight against Goddess of Death. "Cate Blanchett, it is no secret, is playing the Goddess of Death who brings destruction in her wake and it is the kind of destruction that both Thor and Loki have never seen on a scale of terror. So, they fall back on their brotherhood, fracture though it is, to see what they can do to stop her," he said.

- Thor and Hulk unite:

The film will see Bruce Banner aka The Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo, join hands with Thor. Thereon, EW reports, the film will become a sort of a road-trip film. The film will also see Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange making an appearance.

- Thor's comic side will take the front seat:

Director Taika Waititi wanted to show off Hemsworth's comedic abilities. "He's so good and underutilized in that department. He's legitimately one of the funniest things in this film," Waititi says.

- Thor: Ragnarok conclusion will lead Avengers: Infinity War's beginning.

Thor: Ragnarok is scheduled to release on November 3.