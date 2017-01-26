An avalanche hit an Indian Army post in the Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

The avalanche hit the camp of 51 Rashtriya Rifles in the Gurez sector.

According to media reports, two jawans are missing.

The rescue operations are underway.

An officer of the Indian Army and four members of a family were killed after two avalanches hit the Ganderbal and Bandipora districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning. Eight army jawans, who were earlier reported to be missing, have been rescued. An avalanche hit the Indian Army camp in the hill station of Sonamarg, located in the Ganderbal district of the state, on Wednesday morning killing an army officer.

Another avalanche hit the Gurez sector, located close to the Line of Control, in the Bandipora district of the state, claiming the lives of four members of a family. According to a police official, the avalanche hit Badoogam village, situated in Gurez's Tulail area.

