A police vehicle was attacked by terrorists in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning. No casualties or injuries have been reported yet.

There was an exchange of fire between the police and the terrorists in the Kondlan village of the district but no loss of life or injuries were reported, sources in the Indian Army told International Business Times India. The militants escaped from the scene while the police vehicle suffered a flat tyre in the attack.

At least four people, including three Indian Army jawans and a civilian, were killed and five other jawans injured after terrorists attacked an army patrolling party in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on February 23 this year. Pakistan-based terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen had claimed responsibility for the attack.

More details are awaited.