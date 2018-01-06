At least four policemen were killed and two others are seriously injured in an Improvised Eexplosive Device (IED) blast by terrorists in Sopore in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The IED was planted beneath a shop," Greater Kashmir quoted an unidentified official as saying.

#Visuals from Baramulla: 3 Policemen have lost their lives & 2 are seriously injured after an IED blast by terrorists in Sopore #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/k4TCaLRxx2 — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2018

#UPDATE on Sopore IED blast: Another Policeman loses his life, taking the death toll to 4. #JammuAndKashmir — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2018

More #visuals from Baramulla where 4 Policemen have lost their lives after an IED blast by terrorists in Sopore #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/BLybHzhaFl — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2018

J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti expressed grief over the deaths of the cops.

"Pained to hear that four policeman have been killed in an IED explosion in Sopore. My deepest condolences to their families, [sic]" she said on Twitter.