bomb
The IED blast killed 4 cops. (Representative Image)Creative Commons

At least four policemen were killed and two others are seriously injured in an Improvised Eexplosive Device (IED) blast by terrorists in Sopore in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The IED was planted beneath a shop," Greater Kashmir quoted an unidentified official as saying.

J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti expressed grief over the deaths of the cops.

"Pained to hear that four policeman have been killed in an IED explosion in Sopore. My deepest condolences to their families, [sic]" she said on Twitter.