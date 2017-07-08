Pakistan on Saturday, July 8, violated ceasefire in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control (LoC) it shares with India, resulting in the death of an Indian Army soldier and his wife.

Local reports said Pakistan Army "resorted to heavy mortar shelling" at Indian posts and villages in the Chakka da bagh and Kharri Karmara areas in Poonch.

The attack resulting in the death of an Indain soldier named Mohammed showkat and his wife. Showkat was reportedly on leave, and had come home.

Showkat and his wife Safiya Bi are said to be residents of the border village of Khaari.

This is a developing story.