In yet another incident, another jawan from the Indian Army was held at the Srinagar airport on Tuesday after a live bullet was found in his baggage.

The jawan was on a sanctioned leave and was supposed to board a flight to Mumbai, ANI reported. Constable Pandia Raj has been turned over to the army.

The anti-hijacking team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police had arrested an Indian Army jawan with two live grenades at the Srinagar airport on Monday. The grenades were supposed to be handed over to someone in Delhi.

The jawan had confessed that a senior officer had given him the grenades and told him to hand them over to someone in the national capital.

The two grenades were found in his baggage. The jawan, who has been identified as Bhupal Mukhia, was supposed to board a chartered Air India flight for security personnel to Delhi.

More details are awaited.