Liverpool and Manchester United are two of the greatest clubs in world football with a number of trophies in their cabinet comprising domestic and European trophies as well. No wonder, they are great rivals, and there is a certain feeling of hate relationship between the two clubs.

Such kind of attitude was on a full show last night at the Star Sixes tournament in London, where legends from various countries are participating in the competition.

One such legend from Spain, Carles Puyol unleashed a horror tackle on former England and Manchester United player Phil Neville during the first few minutes of the match itself. He caught Neville right on the knee, and it looked ugly.

Obviously, Neville was angered with the tackle.

Though the tackle looked horrific, Jamie Carragher, former Liverpool player, loved it and tweeted "Yeerrrssss!!!!! Love it Puyol."

With Phil having played for two teams in the Premier League, Manchester United and Everton, both of which are arch-rivals of Liverpool, Carragher's hate relationship has not come to an end, it seems.

Carragher wears his heart on his sleeve when it comes to being a Reds. The former defender, during his punditry as well, never shies away from taking a dig at fellow experts, who support United, or for that matter former Manchester United player Gary Neville, Phil's brother, who has been on the receiving end as well.