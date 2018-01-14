The internet is going wild with speculations of how Disney could intertwine Marvel Studios' existing superheroes with X-Men characters. The most popular demand is that of an Avengers and X-Men crossover, featuring Hugh Jackman as the Wolverine.

However, during a recent Twitter Q&A, a fan asked Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn if he would be interested in bringing an X-Men character into the Guardians universe.

"If you could direct one X-Men property what would it be/ if given the chance would you ever include Thing, Iron Man, Kitty Pride or Agent Venom to Guardians," was the fan's exact question.

The director's answer is bound to disappoint a few fans looking forward to crossovers. Gunn tweeted: "As of today, I wouldn't find adding any of those characters interesting. I really am more of a fan of the [Dan] Abnett/[Andy] Lanning stuff as opposed to the stuff that came after the movie or first screenplay."

Comicbook.com reports that since the Guardians released, the Guardians comics have been divided into two major volumes – under "Marvel Now! And All-New, All-Different Marvel initiatives." The site notes that Iron Man, Angela, Flash Thompson's Agent Venom, and Captain Marvel join the ranks of the Guardians team up in the Marvel Now! Whereas Kitty Pride, The Thing, and Ant-Man joined the team over the past few years.

Kitty Pryde and Ben Grimm/The Thing, who come under the X-Men linage, would have to be introduced in stand-alone movies rather than bring them to light in a Guardians movie. While this was one clarification the director shared, he also blatantly cleared the air about the impact on Disney-Fox deal on Guardians.

In the same Q&A session, a fan even asked whether the Disney and Fox deal would impact the plot of Guardians of the Galaxy 3, to which Gunn blatantly said no.

Gunn went on to share a few more updates from the movie, including that the music for GotG Vol 3 is in place. "The music is pretty much all done and picked out," he tweeted.

A fan also enquired if Yondu would be brought back from death. "He will never be brought back to life as long as I'm around. His passing needs to mean something," Gunn tweeted.

The director also confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 hits cinemas in 2020. But before that, the Guardians will be seen in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4.