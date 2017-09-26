Hollywood's legendary actress Marilyn Monroe remained in the headlines when she was at the peak of her career and that was mostly due to her controversies and link-ups. The legendary actress was linked with several Hollywood's hottest personalities, but only a few have confirmed to have dated her.

Take a look at five personalities, who wooed Marilyn Monroe.

James Dougherty- Marilyn Monroe

James Dougherty, also known as Jim Dougherty, married Marilyn after she celebrated her 16th birthday and when she was known as Norma Jean Baker. "We decided to get married to prevent her from going back to a foster home, but we were in love," he told Los Angeles Times in an interview.

Their marriage started to fall into pieces when Dougherty went overseas after joining the Merchant Marines and she started modelling. After her career ambitions rose, she asked for a divorce. After four years of their marriage, Dougherty and Marilyn divorced in September 1946.

Charlie Chaplin Jr. and Marilyn Monroe

After her divorce from Dougherty, she was romantically linked with the legendary actor Charlie Chaplin's son Charles Chaplin. However, the relationship ended after he caught her cheating with his younger brother Sydney.

Chaplin Jr. mentioned about his affair with Marilyn in his autobiography released in 1960. Author Anthony Summers also revealed about Chaplin Jr. and Marilyn's relationship in his book Goddess: The Secret Lives of Marilyn Monroe.

Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe

Baseball player Joe DiMaggio went on a blind date in 1952 and married on January 14, 1954, in a private ceremony. However, this marriage also didn't last long. Marilyn's fame was one of the major problems in their marriage. The famous skirt scene from the movie The Seven-Year Itch ended their marriage.

"He said .. exposing my legs and thighs, even my crotch -- that was the last straw," PEOPLE quoted Marilyn as saying.

Marlon Brando and Marilyn Monroe

The two popular actors of their generation were also romantically linked. They were rumoured to have dated for a brief period in 1955, after her divorce from DiMaggio. Their relationship also did not last long for long, but they became good friends after the breakup.

Arthur Miller and Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn believed that it was love at first sight when she met the author Arthur Miller in 1950. But it was in 1956, she said that she is in love with Arthur.

"We're so congenial, This is the first time I've been really in love. Arthur is a serious man, but he has a wonderful sense of humour. We laugh and joke a lot. I'm mad about him," she said.

She married Arthur in 1956 in a private ceremony. However, their marriage ended up in divorce shortly before the release of the film The Misfits in 1961.