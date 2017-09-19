The Emmy 2017 is done and dusted. But absolutely unapologetic James Corden might be feeling a bit regretful of late. This shouldn't come as a surprise for the ones who had their eyes on the screen during the awards, but for the unaware, Corden happened to kiss Sean Spicer on the cheek.

This photo of The Late Late show's host, kissing the former White House member after his surprise appearance at the Emmy's went viral.

And sure enough, Twitter didn't hold back.

While people seemed pretty satisfied with the outcome of the awards, a majority couldn't digest Corden's act. People were quick to call Corden a "hypocrite" as he was very vocal about his distaste for the current administration. The fact that Sean's little cameo was just a self-depreciative stint about his time in the house didn't help much.

The fact that he openly had called out Spicer for aiding Trump's war against the press is clearly not lost on people. From accusing him of "normalising fascism" to calling out on the shamelessness of the act, Twitter went berserk. There were multiple tweets comparing the gesture to Jimmy Fallon ruffling Trump's hair back in 2016 during Election Year.

This is probably why he was so prompt in his public apology. Corden addressed the issue on his show on Monday night. Adding his signature humour to the 'mess', he said, "Anyone ever have that feeling when you get a little drunk and then wake up the next morning and think, 'Oh God, who did I kiss last night?' It's a bit like that."

That wasn't all. Corden went on to speak about how he understands why some people are so furious and upset with his affectionate gesture towards the ex-politician, because, "in truth, I'm disappointed by it as well." He also made it a point to add "I am, I have been reading a lot of harsh comments on Twitter today, and I hear you loud and clear. Truly, I do."

Check out the faux pas here.