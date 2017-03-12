Is Daniel Craig really coming back as 007?

This one question is playing on everyone's mind. After the release of Spectre in 2015, Daniel Craig made headlines refusing to play the character of Bond anymore.

In the meantime, Craig himself stirred the controversy while attending this year's Omega dinner at The Beekman Hotel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The reason behind the controversy is Craig has been seen wearing Omega timepieces as a part of his Bond character. He also revealed at the dinner that he is turned into a collector of Omega watches.

While talking about one of the watches, the Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean 600m Co-Axial chronometer (which was used in the Casino Royale), he said, "This one has a very special place for me, because I didn't think I'd ever own it. Who knew Casino Royale was going to be as successful as it was?

I thought maybe, but if it's swing and a miss, I'll walk away. But I kind of wanted the watch; I thought it would be nice to have it as a memento of this adventure."

Although attending the dinner marked his association with the James Bond film, but it is still not clear whether Craig will be seen reprising his role as 007 in the next James Bond movie.

Besides everything, Bond screen writers Neal Purvis and Robert Wade are back to pen down another Bond movie as they have already written the scripts for four movies with the 007 franchise.

Daniel Craig still remains the first choice for the James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson, while another English actor, Jack Huston, seems to be the frontrunner as 007 rather than James Norton, Michael Fassbender, Tom Hardy or even Tom Hiddleston.

Recently Craig's Bond co-star Naomie Harries hinted that there is a possibility of Daniel Craig's comeback as 007. "I think there's a very good chance that Daniel will come back. I think it's way too early to be thinking about other people at this stage."

She also added: "I know that we, as a cast, collectively want him back. I know that Barbara and Michael - our producers - desperately want him back, so I think the only person that needs persuading is Daniel."

Now fans have to wait to see who will be playing their favourite James Bond on screen.