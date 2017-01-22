The Jallikattu event scheduled to be held in the Alanganallur village of Tamil Nadu's Madurai district on Sunday has been called off after protesters blocked roads leading to the village demanding a permanent solution to the ban on the bull-taming sport. The event was supposed to be inaugurated by Chief Minister O Panneerselvam at 10 am.

In the wake of massive protests, the Tamil Nadu government has filed a caveat in Supreme Court over the ban on Jallikattu seeking one more hearing before the final order is passed.

The Alanganallur event got called off since talks with protesters in Madurai did not work out as they blocked vehicles carrying bulls for the event on their way to the district. The CM will now have to return to Chennai without inaugurating the event. Panneerselvam is, however, holding talks with the chief secretary in a bid to arrange a final talk with protesters.

Alanganallur (Madurai): Villagers demanding a permanent solution for #jallikattu issue blocked roads leading to Alanganallur village pic.twitter.com/HH4ub7MDcP — ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017

"We won't allow this to happen as we don't need just any temporary solution. We need a permanent solution to the problem and it has to be non conditional. Today we will not let Jallikattu happen. All villagers including youth, elders and others have all been sitting here in protest," a protester told ANI.

Demonstrators have demanded an amendment in the Central law despite Governor Vidyasagar Rao promulgating an ordinance allowing Jallikattu to be held in the state on Sunday.

Alanganallur (Madurai): Don't want a temporary relief, we need permanent solution.Want ban on PETA: Bharathi Kannamma,protester #jallikattu pic.twitter.com/r8z4A8b8GB — ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017

Alanganallur (Madurai): Villagers stage a sit-in protest demanding a permanent solution for #Jallikattu issue. pic.twitter.com/DpSQ7XWbl9 — ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017

There were reports suggesting that the venue of the Jallikattu would be shifted to Dindigul district from Alanganallur village, which has about 50 Jallikattu bulls, and that the CM would inaugurate the event. However, protests broke out at the Kovilpatti area of the district due to which the sport could not be organised.

Associations of cattle owners also decided against sending their bulls and cattle for the Jallikattu events on Sunday. According to the protesters, they are fighting not just for Jallikattu but also for half a dozen other sports involving cattle, like Manju Virattu, Vadam and Eruthukattum Thiruvizhaa, that have been affected due to the SC's ban.

Jallikattu Bill to replace ordinance in Tamil Nadu Assembly Session on Monday: Panneerselvam has promised that the state government would introduce a Bill to replace the Ordinance on Jallikattu on the first day of the Assembly session on Monday. The current ordinance makes an exception for Tamil Nadu in the central law Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, to include Jallikattu bulls in the category of "trained animals used in the military, police, exhibitions, zoos or for educational and scientific purposes." However, protestors want an amendment to the central law because the Supreme Court had banned Jallikattu based on the central government's 2011 notification that includes bulls in the category of animals that cannot be used as performing animals. It is this law that they seek an amendment to.

Jallikattu events organised in different parts of Tamil Nadu:Meanwhile, Jallikattu events were held in different parts of the state. The bull-taming sport was organised in Pudupatti village in Tiruchirappalli where 100 bulls and over 500 bull-tamers participated.

#WATCH: #Jallikattu organized in Pudupatti village in Tiruchirappalli, 100 bulls and more than 500 bull tamers participate #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/G3SSBd7Ylq — ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017

A rekla (ox-cart) race, which was inaugurated by state Minister SP Velumani, was organised in Coimbatore on Sunday.

Media reports suggested that Jallikattu would be held in the Rappusal village of Puddukottai district with over 40 bulls expected to run in the event.

The government also planned to organise events in Madurai's Palamedu village, which has 100 bulls, and Avaniyapuram village, which has 200 bulls, with state ministers flagging off the event.