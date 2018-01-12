Balakrishna's Jai Simha has opened to decent response at the US box office in the premiere shows on Thursday, collecting better than Agnathavasi, Sketch and TSK (Thaanaa Serndha Koottam).

Balakrishna has teamed up with ace director KS Ravikumar for the first time, which had created a lot of hype and curiosity about Jai Simha. Its overseas theatrical rights were sold at a whopping Rs 1.50 crore and Mahesh Films, which acquired the rights, arranged nearly 100 screens for its premiere in North America.

Read: Agnyaathavaasi review | Audience Review | Critics Review

The Balakrishna and Nayanatara starrer debuted with the fantastic response in North America in the preview show. As per early estimates, Jai Simha has collected $103,802 from 83 screens at the US box office in the premieres. It has become the second film to cross the mark $100,000 for Balakrishna in the country after Gautamiputra Satakarni.

Having crossed $1.50 million mark in the premieres, Agnyaathavaasi witnessed huge drop and collected $42,194 at the US box office on its second day. Its total collection has reached $1,724,506. It should be seen whether the Pawan Kalyan starrer would surpass $2 million mark in the country in its opening weekend.

Meanwhile, new Tamil releases have opened to an average response in North America. Suriya's TSK and Vikram's Sketch have collected $38,658 and $4,570, respectively, at the US box office in the premieres.

All above-mentioned numbers are early estimates and they will increase when the final numbers are revealed. PaniPuri tweeted, "USA Box Office Gross till Friday ( 01/12) till 1:30 AM EST! #JaiSimha - $103,802 (83 Locs) - Leading the race of all new releases #Agnyaathavaasi - $42,194 (269 Locs) #ThaanaSernthaKootam -$38,658 (69 Locs) #Sketch -$ 4,570 (42 Locs)."