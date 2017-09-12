The trailer of Jr NTR's Jai Lava Kusa (JLK) has crossed 10 million views on the Youtube and Facebook together in just 40 hours! It broke the record of the trailer of DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham.

The makers of Jai Lava Kusa had earlier released three teasers offering glimpses of three different roles played by Jr NTR. The teasers stirred up a lot of curiosity and the viewers were eagerly waiting for the full trailer, it seems. The trailer was screened at the pre-release function of the film on Sunday evening before releasing it officially on YouTube and Facebook page of NTR Arts.

The trailer of Jai Lava Kusa has received overwhelming response with its view count touching 7,517,050 on YouTube and 2,311,032 on Facebook in 36 hours. The video received another 2+ lakh views in the next four hours.

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, who is producing Jai Lava Kusa, confirmed at 11.30 am that its trailer has crossed 10 million views. A post on the Twitter handle of NTR Arts‏ read: "1 Crore Real Time Digital Views up within no time for the blockbuster #JaiLavaKusaTrailer .."

The trailer of DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham starring Allu Arjun and Rakul Preet Singh had taken over 50 hours to set the record of 10 million digital views. (Read complete report of DJ). Now, Jai Lava Kusa has breached this record in 40 hours.

The trailer of Jai Lava Kusa went on to receive 6 million digital views in less than 22 hours. A thrilled Jr NTR took to his Twitter page to thank his fans. Young Tiger tweeted on Monday night: "Overwhelmed with the response to #JaiLavaKusaTrailer . Thanks everyone. As said before, will always strive to satisfy you all with my work."

The trailer of Jai Lava Kusa offers a glimpse at the storyline of the movie, which is about triplets, who have different lifestyles and ambitions, until their paths cross once again. As per this video, Jr NTR has delivered wonderful performance and the film, written and directed by KS Ravindra aka Bobby, is set to be his show.

Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Thomas are playing the female leads opposite Jr NTR in Jai Lava Kusa. Ronit Roy, Nanditha Raj, Hamsa Nandini, Priyadarshi Pullikonda, Abhimanyu Singh and Harish Uthaman essay supporting roles. The movie is gearing up for grand release in the theatres on September 21 and it is predicted to become the next highest grosser after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.