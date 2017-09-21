Tollywood star Junior NTR has revealed that he is a fan of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth and youth icon Ajith Kumar. The actor is on a promotional spree for his latest film Jai Lava Kusa, which has hit the screens on Thursday, 21 September.

"I like Rajini sir not for his style, but the aura he has when he appears on screen. The moment he stands in front of you, you forget to blink. That's why he is a star. I have always been a hardcore Rajnikanth sir fan. After that, Ajith," the PTI quotes Junior NTR as saying.

In other interview, Junior NTR has claimed that he admires the dancing skills of Vijay and even copied some of his moves from the track Vasantha Mullai from Pokkiri for one of his films. The actor has also revealed that he likes the movies made by Bala and spoke high about his National Award winning film Pithamagan.

However, Junior NTR is not excited by the concept of doing bilingual or trilingual films. Like his contemporaries like Mahesh Babu, he is not interested to do multilingual flicks. The Yamadonga actor says that he likes to settle down completely in Tollywood before thinking of other industries.

Junior NTR points out that he should make such movies in other industries that he cannot do in Tollywood.

Junior NTR's Jai Lava Kusa is being released in over 2400 screens worldwide. In Tamil Nadu, the film is seeing the light of the day in over 100 screens.

Jai Lava Kusa is an action thriller in which Junior NTR will be seen in triple roles. Nivetha Thomas and Raashi Khanna have done the female leads in the film, written and directed by KS Ravindra.