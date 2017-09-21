Film critics are awestruck by the electrifying performance of Jr NTR in Jai Lava Kusa (JLK), but they are not happy with the scripting and direction by Bobby aka KS Ravindra.

KS Ravindra has written the script for Jai Lava Kusa along with Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy, and its promos had created a lot of expectations from it.

Many had thought the film might bring back the glory of Kona Venkat. But the movie, which released in theatres on Thursday, has failed to impress critics to the fullest and garnered mixed reviews from them.

The critics say Jai Lava Kusa deals with the tried-and-test story of triplets separated in childhood. The film is predictable in parts and has some illogical scenes and unnecessary characters.

Some scenes featuring Jai are engaging and entertaining in first half, and the second half is good.

Jr NTR has delivered brilliant performance and has done justice to all three roles. The movie is his show and the other artistes do not have much scope.

Music, picturisation, action and dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, add the critics. Continue to read some critics' verdict and ratings for Jai Lava Kusa.

123 Telugu Rating 3.25: Jai Lava Kusa is NTR's one-man show. The film is surely a treat for fans as they will love Jai's negative role in particular. Even though the film has an old school storyline and slow narration in places, the way it has been showcased ends up as a good watch for fans and an average watch for the regular audience. All we suggest you is to lower your expectations before you watch the film.

India Glitz Rating 2.75: 'JLK' is NTR's show, lock, stock, and barrel. The story line is decent. The screenplay has its share of flaws and the first half is underwhelming. The climax fight should have been much better. The emotional content (read the brotherly sentiment) could help the film sail through.

AP Herald Rating 3: The movie has ages old story with a weak screenplay. However, it is compensated by Junior NTR's power packed performance. The movie couldn't be possible without this man Junior NTR. He shows his acting skills and differentiates all three characters well. But if you take out Junior NTR, all we have is a weak plot, wafer thin screenplay, irregular and shaky camera, poor art work and cliche characters. The climax will not blend with everyone as the emotional aspects may not be a good one to all.

Gulte Rating 3: There is so much potential in the subject but the director and writers refused to tap it and simply banked upon Tarak to pull it off. He almost did it with his remarkable performance, but is ultimately let down by a half baked script. Watch it for NTR.