Jr NTR's upcoming film Jai Lava Kusa (JLK) has raked in quite some moolah from its pre-release deals, earning over Rs 112 crore from the sale of its global theatrical, satellite, music and digital rights.

Jr NTR has scored back-to-back hits with Nannaku Prematho and Janatha Garage, which have been the highest-grossing films of the actor. The success of these films has given rise to a lot of expectations from his next outing, Jai Lava Kusa.

The promos of Jai Lava Kusa, which show that the film has a unique story, have created a huge demand for various rights of the film. Leading distributors, TV channels, music labels and others were in the race to bag these rights, and were reportedly quoting record prices for them.

The latest we have heard is the makers have already sealed the deal on the sale of all the rights of Jai Lava Kusa, which is scheduled to be released on September 21. The movie, which has been directed by KS Ravindra aka Bobby, has reportedly fetched record prices for all its rights.

Various distributors have acquired the global theatrical rights of Jai Lava Kusa for a whopping price of Rs 86 crore. This has beaten the records of Jr NTR's previous releases Nannaku Prematho and Janatha Garage, which had earned Rs 51.50 crore and Rs 67.40 crore, respectively, from sale of distribution rights.

Jai Lava Kusa, which has Raashi Khanna and Nivedita Thomas as the female leads, has earned Rs 14.60 crore from the sale of satellite rights for its Telugu version, Rs 10.90 crore from the TV and dubbing rights of its Hindi version and Rs 1 crore from its music rights. All these are also the highest prices for a film starring Jr NTR.

These take the total pre-release earnings of Jai Lava Kusa to Rs 112.50 crore. The movie has beaten the records of Nannaku Prematho and Janatha Garage, which earned Rs 62.50 crore and Rs 80.70 crore, respectively.

Jai Lava Kusa has also beaten the records of Sardaar Gabbar Singh (Rs 108.20 crore), Khaidi No 150 (Rs 103.50 crore), Katamarayudu (Rs 103 crore), Duvvada Jagannadham (Rs 100.80 crore) and Brahmotsavam (Rs 90.40 crore). The movie has fetched the third-biggest price for a Telugu flick, outdone only by the two Baahubali films.

Here the details of the prices of its distribution, satellite, music and other rights. These figures are based on various reports and they may vary from the actual numbers. All the figures are in Rs and crore.