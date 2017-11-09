Jr NTR's Jai Lava Kusa (JLK) has successfully completed 50 days in many theatres across the globe, and emerged the third-highest-grossing Telugu film of 2017 at the worldwide box office.

Jai Lava Kusa released in a record number of cinema halls for Jr NTR across the globe on September 21, and received a fantastic opening at the worldwide box office. Having remained rock-steady, the movie went on surpass the mark of Rs 100 crore gross in the global market in its opening week.

The KS Ravindra-directed action drama clashed with some big-ticket films, including superstar Mahesh Babu's Spyder, in the following weeks. But Jai Lava Kusa was undeterred and strong at the ticket counters. The movie made decent collection at the worldwide box office in the next few weeks.

Jai Lava Kusa has completed its 50-day run in 12 centres — Hyderabad, Tirupathi, Sri Kala Hasthi, Adoni, Yemmiganuru, Guntur, Vijayawada, Palakollu, Vizag, Gajuwaka, Vijayanagaram and Srikakulam. This successful run shows the craze and demand for Jr NTR movies.

The makers are yet to reveal its total collection. However, if we are to go by the estimates, Jai Lava Kusa has collected nearly Rs 147 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 50 days. The movie has shattered the record of Janath Garage, which was the highest grossing film for Jr NTR with its lifetime collection of Rs 135 crore gross.

Jai Lava Kusa has beaten the record of Allu Arjun's DJ or Duvvada Jagannadham (Rs 115 crore) and become the third-highest-grossing Telugu film of 2017 after Baahubali 2 (Rs 1,700+ crore) and Khaidi No 150 (Rs 164 crore).

Made on a budget of Rs 45 crore, Jai Lava Kusa fetched Rs 86 crore from the sale of its theatrical rights. The movie is estimated to have earned over Rs 80.60 crore for its distributors and recovered their investments in all the areas, except Karnataka and overseas, where its distributors have incurred losses.