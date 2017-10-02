Jr NTR's Jai Lava Kusa (JLK) continued to make a decent collection at the worldwide box office in the second weekend. The movie has surpassed the mark of Rs 120 crore in 11 days.

Released on September 21, Jai Lava Kusa had opened to good response and collected Rs 108 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the eight-day-extended first week. Trade experts had predicted that its collection would be halted by new releases Spyder starring Mahesh Babu and Mahanubhavudu in its second week.

As predicted, the Jr NTR, Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Thomas-starrer witnessed a steep decline in its numbers on Friday but remained strong at the ticket counters on Saturday and Sunday.

Jai Lava Kusa has collected approximately Rs 12 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the second weekend and its 11-day total collection has reached Rs 120 crore gross in the global market.

The Bobby aka KS Ravindra-directed movie has already become the second highest grossing film for Jr NTR in just five days. Now, Jai Lava Kusa has inched closer to beat the record of the young tiger's highest grossing film Janatha Garage, which minted Rs 135 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its lifetime.

In its second weekend, Jai Lava Kusa has fetched Rs 8 crore for its global distributors and their total earnings have reached Rs 71 crore. The distributors have shelled out Rs 86 crore on global theatrical rights and the movie has recovered 81.39 percent of their investments in 11 days.

Jai Lava Kusa needs to earn Rs 16 crore for its distributors in the coming days. But considering its current pace of collection, the movie will be able to recover another 10 percent of their investments. The film is likely to incur some losses for the distributors.