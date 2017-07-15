Tata Motors-owned British carmaker Jaguar unveiled its new compact SUV, E-Pace, on Thursday. The second SUV model of the brand after hugely successful F-Pace is expected to make a significant positive impact on the Jaguar's global sales.

While the global rollout of the car has been scheduled soon, multiple reports claim the model will enter Indian market at Auto Expo 2018. Jaguar Land Rover India has not specified a time frame for the launch of the F-Pace so far. However, it is safe to assume that the arrival of E-Pace here is not far away since India is a hotbed for compact SUVs.

E-Pace will pose a challenge to German rivals like Audi Q3, BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA in India. The baby SUV of Jaguar seems to have inspired the brand's sports car, F-Type, in terms of design instead of F-Pace.

The E-Pace sports a bold grille giving the vehicle a sportier stance which is flanked by a pair of swept-back headlamps. The headlamp design is similar in concept to those used on the F-type sports car. The top variants of E-Pace will also flaunt signature Jaguar J-blade daytime running lights. The muscular haunches that taper off at the rear are borrowed from the F-Type sports car. The inspiration from F-Type is also visible on the slim and wide tail lights featuring full LED technology.

The interior has been spruced up with contemporary cabin touches -- again influenced by F-Type. The grab handle that wraps around the centre console, steering wheel, pistol-grip automatic gear shifter all resembles the F-Type cabin.

Jaguar Land Rover's Ingenium family of turbocharged four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines will power E-Pace. This will include a range-topping 300 hp, 2.0-litre petrol version mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission. The FWD models will be offered in 150 hp, 2.0-litre diesel model that comes with a six-speed manual. The rest of the range will come with all-wheel drive and a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

Since E-Pace caters into luxury compact SUV segment, it will be priced between Rs 30 and Rs 40 lakh in India.