Jagga Jasoos, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, which is out in theatres on Friday, July 14, has received mixed reviews from Bollywood critics.

The musical drama narrates the story of a detective, played by Ranbir, who is in search of his missing father. While many critics liked the cinematography and the story, besides Ranbir's brilliant performance, others were disappointed with the large number of songs, which they said are a constant distraction from the actual story.

Jagga Jasoos 4th song Phir wahi sure to fill viewers' hearts with emotions

Both Ranbir and Katrina have promoted the film rigorously. The trailer and the songs have created a huge buzz among viewers who are eager to watch the former real life couple — Ranbir and Katrina — romance on screen. This is said to be their last film together ever since they parted ways in January last year.

Directed by Anurag Basu of Barfi! fame, the film faced several delays, mainly because of the lead pair's separation, which affected the shoot, and also due to the constant re-shooting of certain portions.

Check the trailer of Jagga Jasoos:

Check out for Bollywood critics' reviews of Jagga Jasoos.

Ahana Bhattacharya of Koimoi said: "A unique and interesting story. Anurag Basu pens an intriguing tale of a father-son story. But there is more to it than just father-son bonding. I would highly recommend watching this musical with a fresh and interesting script and nice music. This is surely one of Ranbir Kapoor's best performances."

Stay tuned for more updates.