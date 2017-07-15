Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's Jagga Jasoos has been leaked online soon after its release in theatres on Friday, July 14. The movie is apparently available for download and online streaming on many websites.

Jagga Jasoos day 1 box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif's film fails to beat Barfi's opening day record

Though of average quality, the pirated version may find many takers who would want to watch the movie for free, hurting its box office collection.

Although the film industry is proactive to counter the menace, it continues unabated, partly because of the tacit encouragement it gets from people who don't want to spend but still watch newly-released films.

In the recent past, movies have made their way to the Internet within a day of release. In some cases, some Bollywood films such as Sultan, Udta Punjab, Manji: The Mountain Man, were leaked online ahead of their official release.

On the positive side, the makers of Jagga Jasoos can take comfort that many movie buffs would still like to watch the film on a 70mm screen to get the real experience instead of watching inferior versions on the Internet.

Meanwhile, the Anurag Basu directorial has made a collection of Rs 8.57 crore at the domestic box office on its first day. It, however, failed to beat Anurag's Barfi! opening day record.