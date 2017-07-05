Phir Wahi, the fourth song from Ranbir Kapoor's movie Jagga Jasoos, has been released online and its music video previews the strong bond between young Jagga and his father.

Jagga Jasoos is a musical adventure romantic comedy film. Pritam has composed music for the movie. T-Series, which has acquired the music rights of the flick, has earlier released the lyrical video and teasers of music videos of Ullu Ka Pattha, Galti Se Mistake and Jhumritalaiyya to good response.

T-Series has dropped the teaser for the music video of the fourth song Phir Wahi on its official YouTube channel. The 2.14-minute-long video has been received well with its views count crossing 5 lakh in 12 hours of its release. The heart-wrenching song, sung by Arjit Singh, is sure to fill your hearts with emotions. The soundtrack beautifully captures the father-son bond.

The first three songs showed the adventurous side of Jagga (Ranbir Kapoor) and Shruti (Katrina Kaif). Phir Wahi highlights Jagga's quest to find his father, who seems to have left him forever.

Director Anurag Basu beautifully captures the emotions of a child estranged from his father. The soulful music composed by Pritam and the hard hitting lyrics of Amitabh Bhattacharya will leave you teary--eyed.

Jagga Jasoos is made under the banners Disney and Pictureshuru Production and it is set for grand release on July 14. Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are playing the lead roles in the movie. The songs Ullu ka Pattha, Galti se Mistake and Jhumritalaiyya have been ruling the charts, the latest song is also sure to find a place on the charts with its soulful music.