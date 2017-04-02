A shocking video that has emerged online and is going viral shows students from the prestigious Jadavpur University in Kolkata shouting slogans that call for Azadi or freedom for states like Jammu and Kashmir, Nagaland and Mizoram. The sloganeering reportedly took place outside the Academy of Fine Arts in Kolkata on Sunday, April 2.

While the sloganeering itself is nothing new, what is worth a look is the freedom with which this sloganeering is going on - a young boy in a red shirt and jeans shouting that states like Jammu and Kashmir, Nagaland and Manipur want freedom and are calling for it.

Watch the video here: