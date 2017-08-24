Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is set to woo everyone with her charm in this Friday release, A Gentleman. She will be seen romancing Sidharth Malhotra in the flick and currently, the diva is busy promoting A Gentleman.

Recently, at a dance reality show, the diva made a celebrity bend the knee (No, Game of Thrones reference!). The host and a popular dancer, Raghav Juyal, bent his knees in front of Jackie when she turned up the heat on stage.

In the upcoming episode of Dance+, Jacqueline flaunted her moves and looked damn sexy. She even made Raghav dance with a pair of heels on and the video is too hilarious.

But the host is literally kneeling when this sundar susheel risky lady sets the temperature soaring with her dance moves to Murder 2 song – Aa Zara Kareeb Se.

Jacqueline has been winning hearts with her hot looks and amazing dance moves since the beginning of her career. From Lat Lag Gayee to Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, Jacqueline has many such songs to her credit.

In fact, the lady is set to raise the temperature with her sexy pole dance in A Gentleman. However, earlier reports suggested that major parts of her dance in the song Chandralekha have been chopped off and the reason was Pahlaj Nihalani.

Jacqueline learned and performed pole dance, but the makers thought the censor board will create trouble if they showed too much. But now, in Prasoon Joshi's rule, the pole entire dance video is said to be retained.

Meanwhile, Sidharth and Jacqueline are busy promoting their flick. Watch the hilarious video in which Jackie made Raghav bent his knees.