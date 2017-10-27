Even as she basks in the glory of the resounding success of Judwaa 2, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez made it a point to watch Golmaal Again and she loved the hilarious mix of comedy and horror.

While the entire industry has unabashedly cheered for Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar, Jacqueline, like the larger Indian population, seems to have enjoyed Golmaal Again, according to a press release.

Judwaa 2 actress Jacqueline Fernandez took to social media to give a shout-out to Golmaal Again.

The actress not only applauded the entertainment quotient of the film but also wished for Golmaal 5.

The comedy franchise made its way to the audience in the festive season and has been entertaining cinegoers, one of them is Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, the press released stated.

Jacqueline, who has been a part of commercial successes like Kick, Housefull franchise, Race 2, Dishoom and the most recent Judwaa 2, took to Twitter to hail the comedy franchise.

Jacqueline wrote, "Breakaway hit #GolmaalAgain! Can't wait for #Golmaal5! Make it happen @ajaydevgn @parineetichopra @ArshadWarsi @TusshKapoor #RohitShetty"

Jacqueline Fernandez who is riding on the success of Judwaa 2, is currently shooting and dubbing for her upcoming film, Drive.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Golmaal Again has an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Khemu.