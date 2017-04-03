Jacqueline Fernandez has become the sexiest woman in the world, as per FHM India poll. The magazine conducted a poll among its readers, whereby, it has come up with 100 sexiest women in the world.

Times Celebex: Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone beat Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra

The latest poll included several divas from Bollywood and Hollywood and Jacqueline beat all to top the list, becoming the sexiest woman in the world. The whole list is not yet revealed. The sizzling actress appeared on the cover of the magazine, and she indeed looks super sexy.

Born in Sri Lanka, Jacqueline's first Bollywood movie was Aladin released in 2009 but the film had bombed at the box office. She came in limelight with an item number titled Dhanno in the movie Housefull in 2010.

Eventually, she showed her sexy side in movies like Murder 2 and Race 2, and became one of the noted Bollywood actresses. However, Salman Khan-starrer Kick was the game-changer for her. After the success of Kick, Jacqueline became a household name.

Time to bring on the cornrows ??? @pinka25 A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Mar 22, 2017 at 6:20am PDT

Although she does not have the credit of doing any power-packed role like some of her contemporaries including Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt did, Jacqueline certainly has earned her name as one of the sexiest ladies in the tinsel town.

Picked as the sexiest woman in the world as per FHM India poll, check her cover picture here: