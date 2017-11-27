Jacqueline Fernandez has been on a high and basking in the glory of her recent blockbuster Judwaa 2. The actress jumps in today to her next, Race 3 opposite Salman Khan.

The gorgeous diva has delivered a number of hit movies in her career. The actress has secured a position in the A-list actors of B-town with her hard work, says a press release.

It is interesting to note that the actress is favourite among the top franchises of B-town. The Housefull franchise has been one of the biggest franchises of Bollywood.

Jacqueline has been a part of all 3 instalments of Housefull. From featuring in 'Dhanno' in the first movie to being paired opposite John Abraham in the second to playing Akshay Kumar's love interest in the third instalment, Jacqueline's portrayal received much love from the fans hence the makers decided to cast her in the second and third edition of Housefull Franchise.

Like Housefull, in the Race franchise too, Jacqueline is the only actress to be retained from the entire cast of Race franchise.

Rumours have also been doing the rounds that after featuring with Salman in the blockbuster Kick, the actress will also feature in Kick 2.

As Salman and Jacqueline reunite today on the film set after three years of delivering Kick, it is going to be interesting to see what their next has in store for their fans.