Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the hottest divas in the industry. She has made a huge fan following in no time. Last year, Jackie's pole dance moves won millions of hearts.

She flaunted some sexy moves on the pole, in the action thriller A Gentleman, which also starred Sidharth Malhotra. Though the movie tanked at the box office, Jacqueline's pole dance and the lead actors' steamy chemistry were the highlights.

Now, Jacqueline is set to repeat the A Gentleman moment in Salman Khan's Race 3. She will be seen pole dance in the upcoming movie.

Confirming the same, director-choreographer Remo D'Souza told Mid-Day: "Jacqueline is a hardworking girl. It is amazing to see what she has accomplished with the pole dance form in such a short span of time [the actor trained for three months]. Since we have seen glimpses of her dance, we decided to include the form in Race 3."

So fans, get ready to watch Jacqueline flaunting some sexy pole dance moves in Salman-starrer. It will be Jackie and Salman's second movie together, after Kick (2014).

Race 3 also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah and Aditya Pancholi. Earlier, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor was reportedly offered the negative role in Race 3.

But, the superstar said to have rejected Remo D'Souza's offer. According to a last year's report in Deccan Chronicle, Salman chose the hero's role and passed the negative role to his friend, Aditya Pancholi.

In the beginning, reports had stated that the antagonist's role was also offered to Amitabh Bachchan, but the megastar had turned it down.

"Big B has already given his October and November dates for the football biopic Jhund. The Race 3 team also plans to begin shooting around the same time. The clash of dates meant Bachchan had to choose one and since he had already given his dates to Jhund, he politely turned down Race 3," a source had told DNA.