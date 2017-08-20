Jackie Shroff and Chunky Pandey are the new Bollywood actors to join the cast of director Sujeeth's multilingual movie Saaho starring Prabhas. They will play the role of villains opposite the Baahubali actor.

Saaho is going to be a Rs-150-crore action extravaganza, which is being made simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi and dubbed into Malayalam and few other languages. The producers are leaving no stone unturned to make it another blockbuster in the career of Prabhas after the Baahubali franchise. They are bringing onboard a host of Bollywood actors to give the movie a more pan-India appeal.

The makers of Saaho have already brought in Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh and musician trio Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy on board. Jackie Shroff and Chunky Pandey are now joining the film unit. An elated Jackie Shroff is set to start shooting for the film next week.

"I am happy to be a part of Saaho with Prabhas, who is one of the biggest actors in India at the moment. It's wonderful to know that he trusts me and thinks I can pull off this kind of a role. I have seen both the Baahubalis and loved them. They reminded me of my childhood," Mid-day quoted Jackie Shroff as saying.

Prabhas is the hero in Saaho while Shraddha Kapoor plays his love interest in the movie. The movie is said to have three antagonists. Jackie Shroff appears as a suave and cool villain, while Neil Nitin will be seen as a tech-savvy guy. Chunky Pandey's plays a dark character. All the three are gray roles.

V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod, who turned producers with Prabhas' 2013 hit film Mirchi, are bankrolling Saaho under their banner UV Creations. R Madhi is handling cinematography for the film, which went on floors on Friday.