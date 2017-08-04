Jab Harry Met Sejal (JHMS) has received a fantastic response on the opening day. The Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma-starrer is also set to make a good collection at Indian box office.

As Shah Rukh Khan's last three releases have failed to live up to the expectations, the Bollywood superstar has left no stone unturned to make his latest outing a big hit at the box office. He used several unique strategies to promote the movie and also visited several cities and TV shows for publicity.

Jab Harry Met Sejal has been released in over 3,200 screens across the domestic market. The exhibitors made advance booking available since July 30 and the film received a good response at the booking counters. All the tickets for the film were sold out in Hyderabad and a few other places. The massive response had forced the exhibitors to increase screen count.

After seeing its hype, promotion and advance booking, trade analyst had predicted that Jab Harry Met Sejal would start with a bang at the box office and become one of biggest openers for Shah Rukh Khan. As predicted, the Imtiaz Ali-directed rom-com film has opened to fantastic response in the domestic market.

Jab Harry Met Sejal has registered an average 70 per cent occupancy in both multiplexes and single screens in the morning show. The movie ran to packed houses in some centres.

Rohit Jaiswal‏, an observer of the Hindi film industry, tweeted: "#JabHarryMetSejal Takes a Terrific opening in all Mltiplx thruout India... Many places 75-80% at some places 55-60% SUPERRBB START @iamsrk."

Jab Harry Met Sejal has received a positive response from the audience who saw the first show and premiere shows in the international market. The viewers say that the film will make you laugh and cry and will be a perfect treat for family audiences. The word of mouth is expected to boost its collection in the afternoon and evening shows.

If we go by the early trends, Jab Harry Met Sejal is likely to collect over Rs 20 crore nett at the domestic box office on the first day. The movie is set to become the third biggest opener for Shah Rukh Khan after Happy New Year and Chennai Express. Here is the list of SRK's biggest openers.