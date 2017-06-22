Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma are back with another interesting story by Imtiaz Ali in the film, Jab Harry Met Sejal. The makers have released the first song of the movie, titled Radha, featuring SRK and Anushka in a fun mode.

The movie is about a Punjabi guide, who calls himself "characterless", and a Gujarati girl. The makers have released three mini trail videos of the movie, which give a glimpse about the characters of Shah Rukh and Anushka.

The song, Radha, shows the two dancing and enjoying their moments, which have been shot at some exotic locations. In the song video, Shah Rukh aka Harry tells Anushka aka Sejal why Punjabi singers croon loudly.

Both the actors look amazing together, and quite different from the way they looked in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. The audience is loving the song so much that it crossed 5 million views on YouTube in just a few hours.

The song was released on June 21 evening. Watch how Sejal becomes Radha in the song, Main Banu Teri Radha:

Here's what viewers have to say:

Ritik Pandey‏ @Iam_RrP

Yes! Who will not want become the Radha of Harry type charming boy!

Sejal ᵐʳˢ ʰᵃʳʳʸ ‏ @iamAala

The song manages to stay with you even after it's over.

Shubham Jaiswal‏ @Shu29jais

#Radha Suprbbb Songgg Full On entertainment .. Looking Fantastic Wowww Superhit Song All the Way

Denish‏ @denishlovesrk

what.a song !! Chemistry between u and srk !!just awesome !! Love this song

Jab Harry Met Sejal is the first movie that Imtiaz has directed with SRK and Anushka. The director's last film was Tamasha, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

Do you know that the title, Jab Harry Met Sejal, was suggested by Ranbir and that he got Rs 5,000 from SRK for this?

Jagga Jasoos we r quits now!!! Hisaab barabar. Give @karanjohar his share for the ‘Jab’ part in JHMS please. pic.twitter.com/gPtrUdwedD — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 17, 2017

Releasing on August 4, the movie promises to be a roller coaster ride with lots of fun elements. However, the recent buzz is that the censor board has asked the makers to remove the word "intercourse" from the movie.