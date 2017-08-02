Losing Anthony Martial in order to complete the signing of Ivan Perisic might not seem like a great idea, but that is what Manchester United might have to do if they want the long-awaited transfer to be completed.

Perisic has been Jose Mourinho's first choice for the winger spot he has asked for, for the entire summer, but Manchester United have so far been unable to agree a fee with Inter Milan.

Reports have suggested Manchester United have so far said no to the £50 million that Inter Milan want for Perisic, which has put the transfer in doubt.

Perisic has already agreed personal terms with Manchester United and is keen on a move to Old Trafford, but that will only happen if the two clubs can agree on a fee.

One of the other options for United, in order to bring down the fee was to include Anthony Martial in the deal, in an initial season-long loan move, with an option for Inter Milan to buy at the end of next season.

However, United have turned that option down, with the English Premier League side not keen on losing a player they spent so much on when they signed him from Monaco. Mourinho might not be the biggest of fans of Martial, but the club still rate him and see a big future for the France international.

But, if Manchester United really want Perisic – and Mourinho has made it clear he needs a winger – they might have to relent and let Martial go the other way in a swap deal. And according to the Manchester Evening News, who quote a report in La Gazzetta dello Sport, United might relent and allow Martial to sign for Inter Milan.

However, ESPN report Manchester United will not allow Martial to leave, and the proposal from Inter Milan does not include an option to buy the Frenchman next season.

Manchester United are confident of bringing the price down and eventually completing the transfer, with the big hurdle, at the moment, being Inter Milan finding a suitable replacement for Perisic. If a replacement is found, the EPL side are confident a transfer can be completed.