Director Abhay Chopra's Bollywood movie Ittefaq starring Sidharth Malhotra, Akshaye Khanna and Sonakshi Sinha, has received good reviews and ratings from the audience around the world.

Ittefaq, which means Coincidence, is a modern adaptation of late Yash Chopra-directed 1969 suspense thriller movie. Abhay Chopra, Shreyas Jain and Nikhil Mehrotra, who have rework on the script of this remake have tweeked the screenplay in parts to suit the taste of the viewers of present generation.

Police officer Dev (Akshaye Khanna) is investigating a double murder case that has only two witnesses - acclaimed writer Vikram (Sidharth Malhotra) and young homemaker Maya (Sonakshi Sinha), who are also the prime suspects. But both of them have different narratives about the events of that fateful night. Both the stories seem true but there can only be one truth. How Dev unravels the mystery forms the crux of Ittefaq.

Sidharth Malhotra, Akshaye and Sonakshi Sinha have delivered sterling performances, which are the highlights of Ittefaq. Manoj Joshi, Parul Gulati, Mir Sarwar, Shankar Yadav, Gireesh Sahedev, Himanshu Kohli and Kimberly Louisa McBeath have also done justice to their roles, say the viewers.

We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film share on Twitter. Here is the live update of Ittefaq movie review and rating by audience:

Just saw #ITTEFAQ @S1dharthM it's one of your best film and grt performance @sonakshisinha superb #AkshayeKhanna brilliant. ITTEFAQ is one of the best suspense triller of Indian cinema. Each and every scene of the film keeps you on the edge. Brilliant editing and crisp direction by Abhay Chopra has made the film so sharp and edgy that it keeps u so engrossed. Sidharth Malhotra has performed his character brilliantly.. Sonakshi Sinha is too good... Akshaye Khanna is such a fine actor that anybody can fall in love with him ... Akshaye is in supreme form. Very rare you get to see this kind of brilliant performance .#ITTEFAQ is a winner all the way and Pple are gonna love this edgy triller... A big Thumps Up ❤️

#Ittefaq is brilliant, gripping, pure 100 min of suspense, You can't guess killer till the end I bet, A must watch and remember no spoilers

#Ittefaq is true to its genre, delivers what it promises. Taut, gripping, no distractions, no lull - 100 min of pure suspense. A rare film.

