Suspense thriller Ittefaq has completed three days at the box office with its first-weekend collection being just about average.

Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna, Ittefaq is a murder mystery, inspired by 1969 film by the same name.

Although Ittefaq received rave reviews from critics, the film failed to put the expected impact at the box office over its first weekend. The movie opened to a business of Rs 4.05 crore on its maiden day.

Having limited screens, Ittefaq had witnessed occupancy of around 15-20 percent on its opening day. However, the film witnessed some growth on its second day at the box office. Ittefaq collected Rs 5.50 crore at the domestic market on Saturday, registering a growth of over 35 percent.

Although there is not much hype around the film, positive reviews and good word of mouth apparently helped the collection of Ittefaq on its second and third day.

Although the exact figures of Ittefaq Sunday collection are not out yet, early estimates suggest that the movie collected Rs 6 crore nett at Indian box office on its day three. Thus, Ittefaq concluded its first weekend at the box office with a total three days nett collection of Rs 15 crore (approximately).

No other big Bollywood movie was released alongside Ittefaq, and it was expected that the film will have a good first weekend. However, it appears that Hollywood flick Thor: Ragnarok has put a toll on the business of Ittefaq.

Thor: Ragnarok fared better than Ittefaq at the Indian box office with a collection of over Rs 17 crore in its first two days. Moreover, multi-starrer Golmaal Again is still running well at the theatres and is inching close to Rs 200 crore mark.

With such a scenario, Ittefaq is less likely to sustain for long at the box office, and it might turn into another flop for Sidharth and Sonakshi.