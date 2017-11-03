Bollywood's latest release Ittefaq starring Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna has received thumbs up from the Bengaluru audience.

Ittefaq is an official adaptation of the 1969 suspense thriller by the same name. Released on Friday, the movie has been getting rave reviews from all quarters. Not just critics and celebs, Ittefaq is being praised by the audience as well across the country.

Like everyone, Bengaluru viewers also liked the murder mystery. International Business Times India spoke to a few people in the garden city and asked their take on Ittefaq.

Most of them praised the flick and said the climax was the best part of the film. They stated that the movie is an edge of the seat entertainer, and does not go dull at any point. Although a few found the film to be just okay, most of them seemed to be in awe of its climax.

Some are even calling it one of the best suspense thrillers Bollywood has ever made. Also, Sidharth, Sonakshi and Akshaye's performances are superb, according to the viewers.

Some also appreciated the debutant director Abhay Chopra for the extraordinary narration. With such positive words coming in for the film both from the critics as well as the audience, Ittefaq is likely to perform well at the box office.

The makers of Ittefaq had incorporated a different strategy for the film. Unlike most other Bollywood movies, Ittefaq was not released in UAE a day before its India release. Also, there was no special screening for celebs or the media before the official release. This step was taken to avoid any spoilers since its a thriller.

Check IB Times and audience review on Ittefaq in the video below: