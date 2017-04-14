The famous Beyonce's lyrics "Okay, okay, ladies, now let's get in formation, cause I slay," is apt for this story. Most women surgeons in US right now must be announcing this statement in the corridors of their hospitals as they gather everyone they can to replicate the now famous The New Yorker magazine cover.

It all began when The New Yorker magazine cover illustration drew four female surgeons from the perspective of a patient. Looking up from the operation table, French artist Malika Favre drew a circle of four female surgeon faces behind masks peering down against a backdrop of surgery lamps behind their faces.

Released on April 3, 2017, the cover's popularity grew among women in the medical fraternity and they started replicating the images in operation theatres. While the original cover featured only four women, replica pictures are featuring as many women as they can and posting it on different social media platforms.

Tagging The New Yorker magazine, surgeons and nurses are using a number of hashtags to convey their messages. Following the popularity of the illustration, The New Yorker ran a column addressing the trend and credited Susan Pitt, an endocrine surgeon at the University of Wisconsin for the immense popularity and growing number of posts. She framed a hash tag, #NYerORCoverChallenge, where Pitt urges fellow female surgeons to replicate the image in real life.

Here are the most epic replicas that have been doing the rounds on the internet:

Most of these images reminds us of the famous Grey's Anatomy show and we are sure that somewhere someone must be quoting Dr Derek Shepherd from the show: "It is a beautiful day to save lives!"

Which one did you like the best? Let us know in the comments!