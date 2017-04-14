The famous Beyonce's lyrics "Okay, okay, ladies, now let's get in formation, cause I slay," is apt for this story. Most women surgeons in US right now must be announcing this statement in the corridors of their hospitals as they gather everyone they can to replicate the now famous The New Yorker magazine cover.
It all began when The New Yorker magazine cover illustration drew four female surgeons from the perspective of a patient. Looking up from the operation table, French artist Malika Favre drew a circle of four female surgeon faces behind masks peering down against a backdrop of surgery lamps behind their faces.
Released on April 3, 2017, the cover's popularity grew among women in the medical fraternity and they started replicating the images in operation theatres. While the original cover featured only four women, replica pictures are featuring as many women as they can and posting it on different social media platforms.
Tagging The New Yorker magazine, surgeons and nurses are using a number of hashtags to convey their messages. Following the popularity of the illustration, The New Yorker ran a column addressing the trend and credited Susan Pitt, an endocrine surgeon at the University of Wisconsin for the immense popularity and growing number of posts. She framed a hash tag, #NYerORCoverChallenge, where Pitt urges fellow female surgeons to replicate the image in real life.
Here are the most epic replicas that have been doing the rounds on the internet:
We are loving this #nyerorcoverchallenge! Keep sending us your photos! #Repost @gennaya with @repostapp ・・・ New Yorker OR Cover Challenge. Gauntlet thrown down by the awesome and inspiring @drkarenhorton! It's always a pleasure working with such talented colleagues who continue to raise the bar and break the mold • I'm fortunate enough to be training in an awesome program that encourages women surgeons. We have incredible women attendings, such as the wonderful @dramberleis and @wendykyng, as well as a truly equal opportunity program that now has more female residents in our group than males (#surgicalsorority ??). Thank you @grdevans and all of the UCI attendings for creating an environment that is so forward thinking in equality! That said, the world of surgery still has a long ways to go. It's a culture where "jokes" such as "there are two types of women surgeons. Those who shouldn't be surgeons and those who shouldn't be women" continue to be perpetuated. I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to work to change that antiquated notion with the support of incredible people around me. Would it be a bit too basic of me at this time to end with #blessed? ? whatever. I am blessed. •#dresslikeawoman #surgicalsorority #ilooklikeaplasticsurgeon #plasticsurgery @newyorkermag @malikafavre #womenempoweringwomen #womenempowerment #medstudent #medschool #surgery #surgeryresident #surgeryresidency #womeninsurgery
This is our #NYerORCoverChallenge Here's to all the amazing women starting their day in the OR this morning. Good morning!! ? #ilooklikeasurgeon #womeninmedicine #doctor #scrubs #scrubtech #nurse #surgeon #medicine #surgery #medical #premed #premedlife #thefutureisfemale #beautyandbrains #work #mask #smilewithyoureyes #goodmorning @newyorkermag
Yes!!!! I love this!!! What an amazing picture!!! To all of you young ladies looking to study medicine, NEVER let anyone tell you that you can't become physicians. Anything is possible if you heart is in it! #sisepuede✊ Repost from @pmgmama FB post: "These physician women surgeons deserve the ultimate salute! Let's show them some love! Comment, tag your friends and share! They represent William Beaumont AMC surgeons and staff (including the Army's FIRST all female general surgery residency class)! Thank YOU for your service! Special thanks to those pictured: Faculty: Dr. Danielle Holt Chief Resident: Dr. Elaine Cleveland PGY 6 Resident: Dr. Elizabeth Miller PGY 3 Resident: Dr. Bethany Heidenreich PGY 1 Resident: Dr. Susan Shultz PGY 1 Resident not pictured: Dr. Cara Reitz PGY1 Military Health #FemaleMilDocs participating in The New Yorker #NYerORCoverChallenge #looklikeasurgeon #USA ** Special note: PGY stands for "Post Graduate Year". This means they went to 4 years of college followed by 4 years of medical school. After medical school graduation they complete 5-7 years (PGY) to specialize in procedures that save your life! Not to mention they are protecting us in the Army! Surgeons work alongside all other specialties in medicine (including my own in Emergency Medicine) and most closely with Physician Anesthesiologists who train for 4-6 years AFTER medical school! Please inquire about your physician's training and know that not all proclaimed "doctors" are physicians.**"
NCI women surgeons recapitulating the @newyorkermag cover by @malikafavre. Truly, an art imitates life moment. Proud and humbled to be part of such a stellar team. These women surgeons are also scientists dedicating their time to learn and contribute to cancer care. I am fortunate enough to have been part of #umkcsom, #wsusurgery and #ncisurgerybranch where women surgeons are encouraged and respected. We still have a long ways to go but currently feel #blessed as we make these great strides together. #diversitymatters #strongertogether #ilooklikeasurgeon #nyerorcoverchallenge #inspiringwomeninsurgery #associationofwomensurgeons #squadgoals
Strong. Smart. Empowering. Just a few of the female surgeons at Nebraska Medicine who provide #SeriousMedicine and #ExtraordinaryCare. Photo includes Drs. Tiffany Tanner, Alyson Melin, Corrigan McBride, Bria Meyer, Neesha Patel, Charity Evans, Lisa Schlitzkus and Allison Bradee. bit.ly/2ou4OkK #ILookLikeASurgeon #NYerORCoverChallenge
Most of these images reminds us of the famous Grey's Anatomy show and we are sure that somewhere someone must be quoting Dr Derek Shepherd from the show: "It is a beautiful day to save lives!"
