Samsung appears to be secretly preparing to release a new handset from its Galaxy J-series when everyone is glued to the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ that are scheduled to be unveiled on February 25, a day before the Mobile World Congress 2018 (MWC 2018) kicks off. It has emerged that the South Korean technology giant could be working on a new entry-level budget smartphone called the Galaxy J4.

A new Samsung device, with model number SM-J400F, believed to be Galaxy J4, has been spotted on Geekbench database. It is still not confirmed if the mystery handset will be called the Galaxy J4 but the codename suggests so, as Samsung has a pattern in giving model numbers to its devices in the past like SM-J330F for Galaxy J3 and SM-J200G for Galaxy J2 (2017).

A mysterious device with a new codename was spotted in the leaked Android Oreo software for the Galaxy Note 8, sparking off speculations that Samsung might be working on either the Galaxy J4 or Galaxy J6. However, the model number spotted on Geekbench has hinted that Samsung could be working on the Galaxy J4 while there is no further information on the Galaxy J6.

The new Samsung device with model number SM-J400F, believed to be Galaxy J4, features a quad-core processor clocking at 1.4 GHz, an Android 8.0 Oreo operating system and 2GB RAM on Geekbench database. It also comes with a single-core score of 623 and a multi-core score of 1815.

Samsung has released a series of handsets from its Galaxy J family -- J1, J2, J3, J5 and J7 -- and the Galaxy J4 will be the latest to join the pack once released. It appears like the new device will see the light of the day only after the launch of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+.

The new Galaxy J4 will be the successor of the Galaxy J3 Pro that was released last year at Rs 8,490 (currently priced Rs 6,990 on Samsung site).

The Galaxy J3 Pro has a 5-inch HD Super AMOLED screen with 1280x1080p (294 ppi pixels density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 processor, an Android 5.1 Lollipop operating system, a 2GB RAM, a 16GB storage expandable up to 128GB via microSD card, an 8MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture, autofocus and LED flash, a 5MP front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2,600mAh battery.