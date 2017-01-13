There are two "Friday the 13th" in 2017 calendar year, and the first one is already upon us. You have to wait till October for the next.

Fear and Friday the 13th have a strange, long-term relationship. The origin of all the superstitions surrounding this unlucky day remain a mystery; nevertheless, there are several weird facts flying around to stoke people's fear.

In fact, there's also a word for fear of Friday the 13th, and it is called "paraskevidekatriaphobiar". Well, you can get some help from Pronouncewiki on how to pronounce the word. Once you are aware of this official term and somehow manage to overcome the fear of the day, you can use this day as a theme for a movie night (since Halloween is not imminent).

check out these five best horror movies of all times to ignite your fright fest.

The Exorcist (1973)

No horror movie list is complete without this legendary horror masterpiece. The Exorcist, even after all these years, can give you chills and make your blood run cold. Directed by William Friedkin, it is based on William Peter Blatty's 1971 novel of the same name. The movie, as most of you know, is about a pre-teen girl possessed by a demon.

Poltergeist (1982)

This supernatural horror flick can set the right mood for your fright fest. It is about a family whose home gets invaded by evil ghosts. It is written and produced by Steven Spielberg.

The Conjuring (2013)

The Conjuring is certainly one of the best horror movies of recent times. Directed by James Wan, this movie shows how the paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine battle the satanic haunts targeting the Perron family.

The Witch (2015)

It has been described as wrought, disturbing, terrifying and chilling. Directed by Robert Eggers, the movie stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Ineson, Kate Dickie, Harvey Scrimshaw, Ellie Grainger and Lucas Dawson. The Witch is about a Puritan family encountering forces of evil in the woods.

Scream (1996)

If you want to set aside the horror side and get into the slasher genre, this is a perfect pick for the night. The gore and blood elements make this flick one of the best slasher movies of all time. Just try watching this without turning your eyes away from the screen.