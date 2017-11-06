1 / 7













The Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards is one of the most-awaited annual TV awards show that honours talents from the telly world.

The 17th edition of the ITA Awards was held in Mumbai on Sunday, November 5, and saw the presence of several biggies from the television industry.

The award ceremony was hosted by Maniesh Paul and Ali Asgar, and was a star-studded affair as some of the viewers' favourite stars took to the stage and mesmerised spectators with their sizzling performances.

Mouni Roy, Sriti Jha, Adaa Khan and Arjun Bijlani were among the celebs who set the stage on fire.

Ishqbaaaz actors Nakuul Mehta and Kunal Jaisingh, as well as Shrenu Parikh, Rohan Mehra, Kanchi Singh, Kishwer Merchantt, Ranvi Dubey and several others graced the event.

Jennifer walked home with the Best Actress (Drama) award for her portrayal of Maya in Beyhadh, while Helly Shah bagged the Best Actress award in the popular category.

Check out the complete winners' list of ITA Awards 2017 below:

Best Actor Popular: Nakuul Mehta and Vivian DSena

Best Actor Drama: Purab Kohli

Best Actress Popular: Helly Shah

Best Actress Drama: Jennifer Winget

Best Costume: Neerushaa Nikhat (Chandrakanta)

Most Entertaining Personality on TV: Manish Paul

Most Popular TV Personality: Farah Khan

Best Serial: Ishqbaaaz

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai team won an award for the longest running show. Ekta Kapoor and Shubhangi Atre also bagged trophies.